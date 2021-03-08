2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT3201/15
Effortless even trim
This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.
1mm precision settings
Stainless steel blades
30 min use/8h USB charge
Lift & Trim system
Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.
3.4
of 5
78
Reviews
Raj_80
08/03/2021
India
The Best Trimmer with excellent battery backup
I have been using it since May 2020, the performance and battery backup is awesome. Philips - Trusted brand for Trimmers
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3201/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2020-09-08
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3201/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2020-09-08
AKPP
28/08/2020
India
Verified buyer
This product has good features
Easy to use and beautifully designed. Charging easy
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3201/15 Beard trimmer
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3201/15 Beard trimmer
Rock 123
28/07/2020
India
Verified buyer
Best trimmer
Fully satisfied with the product. Great lift and cut technology
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3201/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2020-06-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3201/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2020-06-27
Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster - vs its Philips predecessor
3 year warranty - 2 years standard world-wide warranty; additional 1 year warranty upon registration on the Philips website