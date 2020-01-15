2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy great sound
Great sound meets compact packaging in a range of colors. Combined with Bluetooth, SD card slot and FM Radio functionality; the BT2505 speakers also have a built-in rechargeable battery which keeps the music pumping wherever you take it.
Bluetooth®
Micro SD, FM
Built-in microphone for calls
Red
Digital Radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.
Simply load the card with the desired content, plug it into your player – and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.
With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Babbu
15/01/2020
India
Great Gadget!!
In fact, a great speaker.I bought two models recently and it is one of them.It's a outstanding sound quality and lookwise also superb.To talk about battery back up is also excellent.All features are working perfectly.A great thanks to Philips!
Pros
All pros.
Cons
No cons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT2505R wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2019-12-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT2505R wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2019-12-15
ash139
12/10/2021
India
VFM
So if you get this on a sale you wont be disappointed with your purchase. It is a great 2nd speaker to your main, or incase your laptop speakers have crashed so this works like a charm. Audio Output quality is better in AUX mode using cable But microphone quality is better is in bluetooth mode. Overall not great microphone quality but just manageble. Good build quality and size. One major down for me personally is that it goes into standby mode quickly to save battery - this might be a con if you are travelling with this. So subjective.
Pros
Shape, Build and quailty. Sound quality on Aux mode is good.
Cons
for me personally is that it goes into standby mode quickly to save battery - this might be a con if you are travelling with this. So subjective. Mic is not good on aux.
This review was made for BT2505R wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2020-09-12
This review was made for BT2505R wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2020-09-12