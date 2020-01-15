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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT2505R/94

4

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy great sound

Great sound meets compact packaging in a range of colors. Combined with Bluetooth, SD card slot and FM Radio functionality; the BT2505 speakers also have a built-in rechargeable battery which keeps the music pumping wherever you take it.

See all benefits

wherever you go

Enjoy great sound

  • Bluetooth®

  • Micro SD, FM

  • Built-in microphone for calls

  • Red

Built-in Digital FM radio

Digital Radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.

Easy playback from MicroSD Card

Simply load the card with the desired content, plug it into your player – and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.

Built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls

With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

15/01/2020

India

India

Great Gadget!!

In fact, a great speaker.I bought two models recently and it is one of them.It's a outstanding sound quality and lookwise also superb.To talk about battery back up is also excellent.All features are working perfectly.A great thanks to Philips!

Pros

All pros.

Cons

No cons

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT2505R wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2019-12-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT2505R wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2019-12-15

12/10/2021

India

India

VFM

So if you get this on a sale you wont be disappointed with your purchase. It is a great 2nd speaker to your main, or incase your laptop speakers have crashed so this works like a charm. Audio Output quality is better in AUX mode using cable But microphone quality is better is in bluetooth mode. Overall not great microphone quality but just manageble. Good build quality and size. One major down for me personally is that it goes into standby mode quickly to save battery - this might be a con if you are travelling with this. So subjective.

Pros

Shape, Build and quailty. Sound quality on Aux mode is good.

Cons

for me personally is that it goes into standby mode quickly to save battery - this might be a con if you are travelling with this. So subjective. Mic is not good on aux.

This review was made for BT2505R wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2020-09-12

This review was made for BT2505R wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2020-09-12

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