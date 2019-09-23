2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT2505A/94
Enjoy great sound
Great sound meets compact packaging in a range of colors. Combined with Bluetooth, SD card slot and FM Radio functionality; the BT2505 speakers also have a built-in rechargeable battery which keeps the music pumping wherever you take it.
Bluetooth®
Micro SD, FM
Built-in microphone for calls
Blue
In line with the Philips CitiScape Strada's headband series, which was inspired by fashion sneakers and their vividly colored shoelaces, our by-packed strip is made of a vibrant and finely knitted fabric sleeve making it stylish enough to be a fashion accessory.
With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.
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