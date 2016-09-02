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  • Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker

    wireless portable speaker

    BT114/94

    Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker

    Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via Bluetooth, USB and audio-in connectivity. The speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and FM Radio.

    See all benefits
    MRP: Rs.4,499.00

    wireless portable speaker

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    Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker

    • Bluetooth
    • USB
    • Built-in microphone for calls
    • 12W, Rechargeable battery
    Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

    Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

    Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

    USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

    USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

    Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

    Audio-in for easy portable music playback

    Audio-in for easy portable music playback

    Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

    12W sound output power

    Rich bass radiators with 12W output enable small speakers to reproduce bass frequencies more effectively without having to increase their size. So better bass with less space!

    Built-in Digital FM radio

    Digital Radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Audio in (3.5mm)
      Yes

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Tuner bands
      FM

    • Convenience

      Display type
      LED display

    • Power

      Battery type
      Built-in lithium polymer
      Music play time
      4  hour(s)

    • Accessories

      USB cable
      for charging

    • Audio Playback

      Playback Media
      USB flash drive
      Playback mode
      • Next/previous track search
      • Play and Pause
      Audio supported format
      MP3

    • Audio system

      Frequency range
      70Hz-20kHz
      Output power in total
      12W RMS (maximum)
      Signal/Noise ratio
      > 50dB
      THD
      < 1%
      Input sensitivity
      600mV

    • Left/Right speakers

      Driver power range
      12W x 1
      Speaker driver
      1 x 1.75" Full range
      Frequency range
      70Hz-20kHz

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