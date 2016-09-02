BT114/94
Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker
Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via Bluetooth, USB and audio-in connectivity. The speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and FM Radio.See all benefits
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Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
Rich bass radiators with 12W output enable small speakers to reproduce bass frequencies more effectively without having to increase their size. So better bass with less space!
Digital Radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.
Connectivity
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Power
Accessories
Audio Playback
Audio system
Left/Right speakers
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