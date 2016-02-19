Was searching for a hair removal solution. I had already used tonnes of wax for my legs, arms, chin,and it became a botheration, without waxing my chin i couldn't go out. Being a PCOS struggler. I have a lot of body hair. Already have a good pain tolerance, so was searching for an easier hair removal option,even if its painful. Thought of epilators,and found this product. I would say,its a great deal for the price. Because top of all, you just need to charge it,and go all cordless for a good 30 mins. Enough for both legs or arms. Epilators give u pain....so does this. That's no secret. That's not indicated on the package,but Yes I have used it on my face(chin) coz I have really coarse hair. And a lot of them. So I cant do wid a two-tweezered or like epilators meant for face. It goes on your chin really well,specially if you are used to waxing it. Just keep it charged at all times. Carry it wid you on ur travels. And save a lot of money ,time and above all, Confidence .. For yourself. I was scared whether ill have folliculitis as I have sensitive skin,that too with thick coarse hair. The after-epilation redness dint last for more than a couple of hours. Happy! And content! Over my investment.. Cheers. I hope this review help you choose.