2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy long-lasting smooth skin
Enjoy long lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle Advanced epilator. Gently removes hairs at the root, as short as 0.5mm. Hairs grow back thinner and more slowly to enjoy up to 4 weeks hair-free skin. Use wet or dry.
For legs, arms and armpits
2 speed settings
Cordless
Root hair removal at home
The epilation discs remove 4x shorter hairs than wax (0,5 mm) at the root. No need to wait until the next waxing session.
As your skin needs protection while removing hair, this epilator head features round, gentle tweezing discs.
Small areas to reach? Armpits, bikini areas? Use the sensitive area cap to gently remove the hair from your sensitive areas with ease. Get smooth skin up to the tiniest detail.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
kitty92
19/02/2016
India
Verified buyer
All Rounder Product
A Good product with a good battery. The only problem is the noise it makes when used. It has a good efficiency and an excellent usability.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE210/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE210/00 Epilator
Liza28391
22/10/2015
India
Great for beginners.
Was searching for a hair removal solution. I had already used tonnes of wax for my legs, arms, chin,and it became a botheration, without waxing my chin i couldn't go out. Being a PCOS struggler. I have a lot of body hair. Already have a good pain tolerance, so was searching for an easier hair removal option,even if its painful. Thought of epilators,and found this product. I would say,its a great deal for the price. Because top of all, you just need to charge it,and go all cordless for a good 30 mins. Enough for both legs or arms. Epilators give u pain....so does this. That's no secret. That's not indicated on the package,but Yes I have used it on my face(chin) coz I have really coarse hair. And a lot of them. So I cant do wid a two-tweezered or like epilators meant for face. It goes on your chin really well,specially if you are used to waxing it. Just keep it charged at all times. Carry it wid you on ur travels. And save a lot of money ,time and above all, Confidence .. For yourself. I was scared whether ill have folliculitis as I have sensitive skin,that too with thick coarse hair. The after-epilation redness dint last for more than a couple of hours. Happy! And content! Over my investment.. Cheers. I hope this review help you choose.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE210/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE210/00 Epilator
shyk1
06/06/2015
India
it just doesnt remove the unwanted hair but also gives you a smooth and soft skin
Fed up using the hair removal creams,wax and shavors i found the easy and a better way of hair removal. Using the new philips advamce BRE210 epilator i have got a new confidence to wear the clothes of my choice. Now i dont have to worry about the unwanted hair of my body.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE210/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE210/00 Epilator