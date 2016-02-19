ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

Satinelle AdvancedEpilator

BRE210/00

3.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy long-lasting smooth skin

Enjoy long lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle Advanced epilator. Gently removes hairs at the root, as short as 0.5mm. Hairs grow back thinner and more slowly to enjoy up to 4 weeks hair-free skin. Use wet or dry.

See all benefits

Gently catches 4x shorter hair than wax

Enjoy long-lasting smooth skin

  • For legs, arms and armpits

  • 2 speed settings

  • Cordless

  • Root hair removal at home

Removes 4x shorter hairs than wax (0,5 mm) at the root.

Removes 4x shorter hairs than wax (0,5 mm) at the root.

The epilation discs remove 4x shorter hairs than wax (0,5 mm) at the root. No need to wait until the next waxing session.

Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

As your skin needs protection while removing hair, this epilator head features round, gentle tweezing discs.

Gently epilates delicate areas

Gently epilates delicate areas

Small areas to reach? Armpits, bikini areas? Use the sensitive area cap to gently remove the hair from your sensitive areas with ease. Get smooth skin up to the tiniest detail.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
2
1

19/02/2016

India

India

Verified buyer

All Rounder Product

A Good product with a good battery. The only problem is the noise it makes when used. It has a good efficiency and an excellent usability.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE210/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE210/00 Epilator

22/10/2015

India

India

Great for beginners.

Was searching for a hair removal solution. I had already used tonnes of wax for my legs, arms, chin,and it became a botheration, without waxing my chin i couldn't go out. Being a PCOS struggler. I have a lot of body hair. Already have a good pain tolerance, so was searching for an easier hair removal option,even if its painful. Thought of epilators,and found this product. I would say,its a great deal for the price. Because top of all, you just need to charge it,and go all cordless for a good 30 mins. Enough for both legs or arms. Epilators give u pain....so does this. That's no secret. That's not indicated on the package,but Yes I have used it on my face(chin) coz I have really coarse hair. And a lot of them. So I cant do wid a two-tweezered or like epilators meant for face. It goes on your chin really well,specially if you are used to waxing it. Just keep it charged at all times. Carry it wid you on ur travels. And save a lot of money ,time and above all, Confidence .. For yourself. I was scared whether ill have folliculitis as I have sensitive skin,that too with thick coarse hair. The after-epilation redness dint last for more than a couple of hours. Happy! And content! Over my investment.. Cheers. I hope this review help you choose.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE210/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE210/00 Epilator

06/06/2015

India

India

it just doesnt remove the unwanted hair but also gives you a smooth and soft skin

Fed up using the hair removal creams,wax and shavors i found the easy and a better way of hair removal. Using the new philips advamce BRE210 epilator i have got a new confidence to wear the clothes of my choice. Now i dont have to worry about the unwanted hair of my body.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE210/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE210/00 Epilator

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration