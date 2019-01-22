2 year warranty
Discontinued
BHS286/00
Style on the go with KeraShine Care
Straighten, curl or create waves anytime, anywhere with this easy to use travel/on the go straightener. Keratin infused plates give you beautiful healthy-looking glossy hair.
2000
Heat resistant roll out mat included for easy storage and carrying.
Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky-smooth hair.
This styling temperature enables you to get the perfect salon-like straight hair, curls or waves, just as you like it.
4.1
of 5
17
Reviews
Soumi45
22/01/2019
India
This product is outstanding.
This product is outstanding I just loved it everything is perfect and according to price also it's perfect.
This review was made for HP8303/06 Straightener
This review was made for HP8303/06 Straightener
Yam203
07/09/2018
India
Verified buyer
The product is amazing.
It's easy to use and heats up really fast giving a shine to your hair.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8302/00 Selfie Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8302/00 Selfie Straightener
Nehal160789
13/01/2017
India
this product is good
This product is very good and easy to use Great work and thanks to Philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8303/06 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8303/06 Straightener