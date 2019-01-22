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Discontinued

Straightener

BHS286/00

4.1

| (17) Reviews

Style on the go with KeraShine Care

Straighten, curl or create waves anytime, anywhere with this easy to use travel/on the go straightener. Keratin infused plates give you beautiful healthy-looking glossy hair.

See all benefits

Salon-like hair anytime, anywhere with Kerashine

Style on the go with KeraShine Care

  • 2000

Heat resistant roll out mat for easy storage and carrying

Heat resistant roll out mat included for easy storage and carrying.

SilkPro Care technology for less heat exposure

SilkPro Care technology for less heat exposure

Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky-smooth hair.

210°C professional temperature for perfect salon-like styles

210°C professional temperature for perfect salon-like styles

This styling temperature enables you to get the perfect salon-like straight hair, curls or waves, just as you like it.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

17

Reviews

2

22/01/2019

India

India

This product is outstanding.

This product is outstanding I just loved it everything is perfect and according to price also it's perfect.

This review was made for HP8303/06 Straightener

This review was made for HP8303/06 Straightener

07/09/2018

India

India

Verified buyer

The product is amazing.

It's easy to use and heats up really fast giving a shine to your hair.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8302/00 Selfie Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8302/00 Selfie Straightener

13/01/2017

India

India

this product is good

This product is very good and easy to use Great work and thanks to Philips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8303/06 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8303/06 Straightener

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