2 year warranty
Our fastest hair dryer yet
Introducing the Philips 8000 Series Hair Dryer. Our most compact high-speed ionic hair dryer, designed to protect hair against heat damage with ThermoShield Advanced temperature sensors for strong, shiny, moisture-rich hair in no time.
ThermoShield Advanced sensors
Powerful Brushless DC motor
Dual Airstream Technology
Gentle mode for scalp care
Take your hair from wet to dry in just a few minutes with our most powerful high-speed hair dryer yet. Spinning up to 110,000 times per minute, the state-of-the-art Brushless DC motor delivers efficient drying air at 228 km (141 miles) an hour, so your best hair days can start as soon as possible!
Protect your hair from heat damage and maintain up to 100%** of its natural strength thanks to ThermoShield Advanced technology. The technology’s sensors are designed to detect ambient temperature 200 times per second then adjust drying heat to keep your hair protected and strong. Healthy feeling hair and peace of mind, dry after dry.
Experience smooth, glossy hair thanks to Dual Aistream technology’s ultra stable performance, which draws air from two inlets simultaneously, then condenses them into one powerful stream of drying air. But don’t just take our word for its results – 94% of users*** say their hair feels smooth after using the Philips 8000 Series hair dryer.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Pooja goyal
23/04/2026
India
Very good product
The quick drying is honestly impressive, it takes around 3 minutes or even less, which saves a lot of time in my routine. I really like that it doesn’t leave my hair feeling dry or damaged. It actually feels smoother and healthier after use. I’ve also noticed a nice boost in shine and significantly less frizz.
Pros
Superior quality
Cons
No any found
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hair Dryer 8000 Series BHD837/10 Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced
Date of Use 2026-04-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hair Dryer 8000 Series BHD837/10 Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced
Date of Use 2026-04-22
Mahi21
22/04/2026
India
Good product
I’ve been using this regularly and it’s honestly a noticeable upgrade from typical hair tools. What I like most is the gentle mode—it’s perfect for sensitive scalp days and doesn’t feel harsh at all. Overall, it delivers fast, salon-like results while still being gentle on hair and scalp. Definitely worth it for regular use
This review was made for Hair Dryer 8000 Series BHD837/10 Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced
Date of Use 2026-03-04
This review was made for Hair Dryer 8000 Series BHD837/10 Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced
Date of Use 2026-03-04
Tested on 30 cm long Caucasian hair using the highest heat and speed setting
Tested at Thermoshield mode vs air dry
Tested with 31 users under Hot/Cold mode
Tested with 31 users under Hot/Cold mode
Tested under highest heat and speed setting
Tested under Hot/Cold mode, vs air dry
Without cord and accessories
Versus Philips BHD530 with 2300W, tested under highest heat and speed setting