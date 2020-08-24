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2 year warranty

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  • Single Product Shot

Discontinued

EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer

BHD006/03

2.8

| (6) Reviews

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Reviews

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2.8

of 5

6

Reviews

4

24/08/2020

India

India

Verified buyer

All Overall Good Product

Low Noise, User Friendly with Safety and Trust of Brand Phillips.

Pros

Low Noise, Comfort of carrying as Foldable by design, Inbuilt Safety Feature

Cons

Not so far

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD007/20 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2019-07-23

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD007/20 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2019-07-23

26/03/2019

India

India

Verified buyer

its very good only that i have not received the pouch for the dryer

its very good only that i have not received the pouch for the dryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD007/20 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD007/20 Hairdryer

21/10/2022

India

India

Good product but bad fan quality

I bought this product from Amazon, the warranty period is over. I purchased as it was worldwide voltage & travelling companion. Lately while using the drier heated up & less I know is that fan inside is broken. I sent it to Unique services, Mumbai for repair & they said parts are not available. By the way this is company service centre.

Pros

Good for international travelling.

Cons

No spare parts available how to get it fixed.

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD007/20 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2020-10-21

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD007/20 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2020-10-21

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