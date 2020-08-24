2 year warranty
Discontinued
BHD006/03
2.8
of 5
6
Reviews
Manoj15
24/08/2020
India
Verified buyer
All Overall Good Product
Low Noise, User Friendly with Safety and Trust of Brand Phillips.
Pros
Low Noise, Comfort of carrying as Foldable by design, Inbuilt Safety Feature
Cons
Not so far
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD007/20 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2019-07-23
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD007/20 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2019-07-23
embeti
26/03/2019
India
Verified buyer
its very good only that i have not received the pouch for the dryer
its very good only that i have not received the pouch for the dryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD007/20 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD007/20 Hairdryer
Divabhi
21/10/2022
India
Good product but bad fan quality
I bought this product from Amazon, the warranty period is over. I purchased as it was worldwide voltage & travelling companion. Lately while using the drier heated up & less I know is that fan inside is broken. I sent it to Unique services, Mumbai for repair & they said parts are not available. By the way this is company service centre.
Pros
Good for international travelling.
Cons
No spare parts available how to get it fixed.
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD007/20 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2020-10-21
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD007/20 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2020-10-21