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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

EssentialCare BHD004/03 Hairdryer

BHD004/03

2.8

| (8) Reviews

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

8

Reviews

4

10/07/2017

India

India

gOOD

EXCELLENT product EXCELLENT product EXCELLENT product

This review was made for Essential BHD006/00 Hair Dryer

This review was made for Essential BHD006/00 Hair Dryer

10/08/2016

India

India

Nice product

Its very nice product and recommend it. Its awwwssommee

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essential BHD006/00 Hair Dryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essential BHD006/00 Hair Dryer

04/07/2019

India

India

Verified buyer

Product gets hot and shuts down in5 secs at full speed

My hair dryer get over heated in just 5 secs and shuts down automatically. I have to keep it at 1 feet distance from my hair, so it will not shut off But this was not the case for first two months of purchase. It will shut off only the heater. But fan will run.

This review was made for Essential BHD006/00 Hair Dryer

This review was made for Essential BHD006/00 Hair Dryer

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