2 year warranty
Discontinued
BHD004/03
2.8
of 5
8
Reviews
Aman2767
10/07/2017
India
gOOD
EXCELLENT product EXCELLENT product EXCELLENT product
This review was made for Essential BHD006/00 Hair Dryer
This review was made for Essential BHD006/00 Hair Dryer
Harry123456
10/08/2016
India
Nice product
Its very nice product and recommend it. Its awwwssommee
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essential BHD006/00 Hair Dryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essential BHD006/00 Hair Dryer
Sharabi
04/07/2019
India
Verified buyer
Product gets hot and shuts down in5 secs at full speed
My hair dryer get over heated in just 5 secs and shuts down automatically. I have to keep it at 1 feet distance from my hair, so it will not shut off But this was not the case for first two months of purchase. It will shut off only the heater. But fan will run.
This review was made for Essential BHD006/00 Hair Dryer
This review was made for Essential BHD006/00 Hair Dryer