2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy care for your hair
The new Philips essential care hair dryer is cute, compact and powerful. 1200W power enables you to dry hair gently and quickly. Flexible caring settings are designed to meet different drying needs and offer extra care.
1200W
Compact
This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
The ThermoProtect setting provides the optimal drying temperature while giving additional protection. The ThermoProtect optimal airflow and heat combination allows you to quickly dry your hair without overheating, maintaining your hair's natural moisture level, for shiny healthy looking hair.
A cool air setting allows you to dry hair at relatively low temperature to minimize damage, which is suitable for especially fine, dry and damaged hair. And it is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!
4.7
of 5
17
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Sherryyyyy
09/05/2022
India
Efficient and Effective!
Philips hair dryer is definitely a must buy. The best thing is it’s easy to use and work effectively!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHC017/00 Dryer
Date of Use 2021-04-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHC017/00 Dryer
Date of Use 2021-04-09
jigar37
29/03/2022
India
Handy and powerful
This compact yet powerful hair dryer helps me to set my hair and get ready in minutes. Really love the cool air setting to dry my hairs without damage. It is foldable as well.
Pros
Powerful
Cons
Blue color not available
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHC017/00 Dryer
Date of Use 2021-02-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHC017/00 Dryer
Date of Use 2021-02-28
neetag
29/03/2022
India
Very good Hair Dryer
I really liked the product as its cool air setting feature is really helpful. It helps me to achieve my desired style. Also, due to its compact design, it fits easily in my bag.
Pros
cool air setting, compact
Cons
None
This review was made for EssentialCare BHC017/00 Dryer
Date of Use 2021-11-28
This review was made for EssentialCare BHC017/00 Dryer
Date of Use 2021-11-28