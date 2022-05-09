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Discontinued

EssentialCareDryer

BHC017/00

4.7

| (17) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

Easy care for your hair

The new Philips essential care hair dryer is cute, compact and powerful. 1200W power enables you to dry hair gently and quickly. Flexible caring settings are designed to meet different drying needs and offer extra care.

See all benefits

Easy care for your hair

  • 1200W

  • Compact

1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

ThermoProtect temperature setting

ThermoProtect temperature setting

The ThermoProtect setting provides the optimal drying temperature while giving additional protection. The ThermoProtect optimal airflow and heat combination allows you to quickly dry your hair without overheating, maintaining your hair's natural moisture level, for shiny healthy looking hair.

Cool air setting for extra gentle drying

Cool air setting for extra gentle drying

A cool air setting allows you to dry hair at relatively low temperature to minimize damage, which is suitable for especially fine, dry and damaged hair. And it is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

17

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

3
2
1

09/05/2022

India

India

Efficient and Effective!

Philips hair dryer is definitely a must buy. The best thing is it’s easy to use and work effectively!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHC017/00 Dryer

Date of Use 2021-04-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHC017/00 Dryer

Date of Use 2021-04-09

29/03/2022

India

India

Handy and powerful

This compact yet powerful hair dryer helps me to set my hair and get ready in minutes. Really love the cool air setting to dry my hairs without damage. It is foldable as well.

Pros

Powerful

Cons

Blue color not available

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHC017/00 Dryer

Date of Use 2021-02-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHC017/00 Dryer

Date of Use 2021-02-28

29/03/2022

India

India

Very good Hair Dryer

I really liked the product as its cool air setting feature is really helpful. It helps me to achieve my desired style. Also, due to its compact design, it fits easily in my bag.

Pros

cool air setting, compact

Cons

None

This review was made for EssentialCare BHC017/00 Dryer

Date of Use 2021-11-28

This review was made for EssentialCare BHC017/00 Dryer

Date of Use 2021-11-28

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