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    Bodygroom series 3000 Showerproof body groomer

    BG3005/15

    Smooth body shave

    The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3mm comb.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Bodygroom series 3000 Showerproof body groomer

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    Smooth body shave

    Designed to protect even in sensitive areas

    • Skin friendly shaver
    • 1 click-on comb, 3mm
    • 40mins cordless use/8h charge
    Protects skin while shaving or trimming

    Protects skin while shaving or trimming

    The men's body groomer designed to capture short, long and thick hair in a single stroke. The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks.

    Includes 1 comb for a natural trim (3mm)

    Includes 1 comb for a natural trim (3mm)

    1 comb included for a natural 3mm trim. Attach the comb onto the shaving system, to trim hair to a fixed length of 3mm. You can use the shaving system without the comb, for a closer result. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.

    40 minutes cordless use after an 8-hour charge

    40 minutes cordless use after an 8-hour charge

    High-power rechargeable battery for full body use, with 40 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge. The battery light indicates power status, when the battery is low or full.

    Use wet or dry

    Use wet or dry

    Your wet and dry body groomer is 100% water resistant, so you can use it in or out of the shower. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.

    Easy to grip

    Easy to grip

    Your body groomer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming. 

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and they never need to be oiled.

    Protective full body grooming

    Now you can confidently trim and shave everywhere on your body with one tool. This Philips full body trimmer for men cuts hair at 3 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Number of length settings
      1 fixed length setting

    • Accessories

      Comb
      1 body comb (3 mm)

    • Power

      Battery type
      Ni-MH
      Charging
      8 hours full charge
      Run time
      40 minutes

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutter width
      32  mm
      Shaving element
      Foil with two pre-trimmers
      Skin comfort
      • Skin comfort system
      • Comfort in sensitive areas

    • Ease of use

      Maintenance free
      No oil needed
      Wet & Dry
      • Fully washable
      • Showerproof and easy cleaning
      Secured length settings
      Yes
      Operation
      Cordless use

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