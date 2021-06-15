BG3005/15
Smooth body shave
The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3mm comb.See all benefits
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The men's body groomer designed to capture short, long and thick hair in a single stroke. The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks.
1 comb included for a natural 3mm trim. Attach the comb onto the shaving system, to trim hair to a fixed length of 3mm. You can use the shaving system without the comb, for a closer result. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.
High-power rechargeable battery for full body use, with 40 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge. The battery light indicates power status, when the battery is low or full.
Your wet and dry body groomer is 100% water resistant, so you can use it in or out of the shower. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.
Your body groomer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and they never need to be oiled.
Now you can confidently trim and shave everywhere on your body with one tool. This Philips full body trimmer for men cuts hair at 3 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.
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