2 year warranty
Discontinued
Trims body hair, protects skin
The Series 1000 is designed specifically for the body, unlike other manual or electric tools made for the face. It comes with a unique skin protection system and compact design, ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas or on the go.
Skin protection system
1 click-on comb, 3mm
Includes 3 AA batteries
Shower cord
The unique skin protection system guards even your most sensitive body areas, allowing you to comfortably trim hair as close as 0.5mm without direct contact between the sharp edge of the blades and your skin.
Cut hair that grows in any direction using the bidirectional trimmer and 3mm comb. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.
Cordless use thanks to AA battery power - the Philips Bodygroom is ready to use whenever, wherever. Includes two bonus AA batteries for a total of three batteries. For optimal performance with up to two months use per battery, use high quality Philips Alkaline AA batteries. Battery performance and run-time may differ depending on hair type and frequency of use.
Awards
3.8
of 5
116
Reviews
29/11/2022
India
trimmer
All in one best trimmer trimming thanx for myntra.best diel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG1025 body groomer
Date of Use 2022-10-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG1025 body groomer
Date of Use 2022-10-29
09/11/2022
India
Good product i get 5 star this product
Philiphs is the most best company and his prode always awsome
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG1025 body groomer
Date of Use 2022-10-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG1025 body groomer
Date of Use 2022-10-08
Twd Singh
09/03/2022
India
Amazing Product
This is Amazing Company and their Gadgets Also Amazing .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG1025 body groomer
Date of Use 2021-02-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG1025 body groomer
Date of Use 2021-02-08
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.