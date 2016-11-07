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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

DVD soundmachine

AZ5740/98

3.6

| (40) Reviews

Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, music and photos

You can now enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos from portable USB device on the TV with this all-in-one Philips DVD soundmachine. It plays DVDs, MP3/WMA-CD, Picture CDs, radio and cassette.

See all benefits

Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, music and photos

  • DVD, CD, USB, FM

  • Tape

  • Remote Control

  • 2W

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

40

Reviews

07/11/2016

India

India

Great

This philips DVD soundmachine AZ5740 DVD, CD, USB, FM Tape Remote Control 2W is best product i ever seen.Its with all feature. Actually i have searched the audio cassette player for my Appa but unfortunately i have purchased this product with supporting all media.Now am also hearing sounds via this . Great sounding.Its defenitly for all ages. In my child age i used to hear my father philps is the best. But PHILPS proved that its always best than others,trust Is Philps.Keep it up.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ5740 DVD soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ5740 DVD soundmachine

30/04/2016

India

India

Verified buyer

THANK YOU ALL

THANK YOU PHILIPS, FOR MAKING AN ECONOMIC MODEL FOR FULFILING THE BASIC NEED OF THE POPULATION CONCERN

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ5740 DVD soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ5740 DVD soundmachine

12/01/2014

India

India

All The Features Required Are Packed In This Product

Excellent Player. Plays All The Formats With Ease. Very Useful When Your CD Player Goes Out Of Order. HATS OFF !! TO PHILIPS.............

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ5740 DVD soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ5740 DVD soundmachine

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