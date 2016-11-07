2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ5740/98
Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, music and photos
You can now enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos from portable USB device on the TV with this all-in-one Philips DVD soundmachine. It plays DVDs, MP3/WMA-CD, Picture CDs, radio and cassette.
DVD, CD, USB, FM
Tape
Remote Control
2W
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
0
3.6
of 5
40
Reviews
aaryesji
07/11/2016
India
Great
This philips DVD soundmachine AZ5740 DVD, CD, USB, FM Tape Remote Control 2W is best product i ever seen.Its with all feature. Actually i have searched the audio cassette player for my Appa but unfortunately i have purchased this product with supporting all media.Now am also hearing sounds via this . Great sounding.Its defenitly for all ages. In my child age i used to hear my father philps is the best. But PHILPS proved that its always best than others,trust Is Philps.Keep it up.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ5740 DVD soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ5740 DVD soundmachine
RAVALKALPESHKUMAR
30/04/2016
India
Verified buyer
THANK YOU ALL
THANK YOU PHILIPS, FOR MAKING AN ECONOMIC MODEL FOR FULFILING THE BASIC NEED OF THE POPULATION CONCERN
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ5740 DVD soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ5740 DVD soundmachine
dk007
12/01/2014
India
All The Features Required Are Packed In This Product
Excellent Player. Plays All The Formats With Ease. Very Useful When Your CD Player Goes Out Of Order. HATS OFF !! TO PHILIPS.............
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ5740 DVD soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ5740 DVD soundmachine