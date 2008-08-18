2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ5738/98
Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, music and photos
Enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos on the TV with this all-in-one Philips DVD soundmachine. Powerful stereo music and sound effects are delivered through the Bass Reflex speaker system with two 10.2 cm/4" full range speakers.
MP3-CD
Tape
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.
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