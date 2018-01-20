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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ390W/94

1

| (1) Review

Enjoy your music wherever you go

Want to enjoy the music collections stored at portable music player without using headphone? Plug the USB Direct socket to the Philips CD soundmachine and enjoy your favorite digital music through the powerful speakers - anytime, anywhere.

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with USB direct

Enjoy your music wherever you go

  • USB

  • Black and White

USB Direct for MP3 music playback

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

0

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

20/01/2018

India

India

One year only its working

Bought this boom box for my mom. She keeps it in a flat desk right near her desk and maintains it well. Single hand usage, even then radio option in it stopped working in 3 months and sharp after one year usage (note we are given just 1 year warranty) the CD player stopped working - service center demand us to pay a hefty amount as it is out of warranty - Bought this product seeing the brand name Philips but got a horrible experience. Guess they are defaming their own name by sending us cheap goods which don't last even for 2 years. Will opt for cheaper (1/10 this price ) china products which too last for just 1 year.. with this amount I can buy 10 cheaper products. Thata all . . . Sad about my faulty prod + angry on Philips for such a low quality prod..

This review was made for AZ390W CD Soundmachine

This review was made for AZ390W CD Soundmachine

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