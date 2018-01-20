2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ390W/94
Enjoy your music wherever you go
Want to enjoy the music collections stored at portable music player without using headphone? Plug the USB Direct socket to the Philips CD soundmachine and enjoy your favorite digital music through the powerful speakers - anytime, anywhere.
USB
Black and White
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
0
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Vinodhh
20/01/2018
India
One year only its working
Bought this boom box for my mom. She keeps it in a flat desk right near her desk and maintains it well. Single hand usage, even then radio option in it stopped working in 3 months and sharp after one year usage (note we are given just 1 year warranty) the CD player stopped working - service center demand us to pay a hefty amount as it is out of warranty - Bought this product seeing the brand name Philips but got a horrible experience. Guess they are defaming their own name by sending us cheap goods which don't last even for 2 years. Will opt for cheaper (1/10 this price ) china products which too last for just 1 year.. with this amount I can buy 10 cheaper products. Thata all . . . Sad about my faulty prod + angry on Philips for such a low quality prod..
This review was made for AZ390W CD Soundmachine
This review was made for AZ390W CD Soundmachine