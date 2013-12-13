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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ302/98

4.2

| (15) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

Enjoy music wherever you go

You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

See all benefits

Enjoy music wherever you go

  • Compact design

  • MP3-CD

  • Black

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

15

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

2
1

13/12/2013

India

India

This product has great features

I have been using this product for last 4 years. It is a very useful product for me and my family. It is very attractive. It has good sound quality.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ302 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ302 CD Soundmachine

10/12/2013

India

India

Good product but looses on USB option

Good "Philips" sound quality,compact design, good radio. But does not have USB connectivity, and hence can be considered now outdated.

This review was made for AZ302 CD Soundmachine

This review was made for AZ302 CD Soundmachine

01/09/2013

India

India

Gives Pesonal Feel.!!

Sound quality, design, everything is best. Very compact and gives personal effect.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ302 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ302 CD Soundmachine

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