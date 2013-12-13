2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
Compact design
MP3-CD
Black
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
4.2
of 5
15
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
bay13
13/12/2013
India
This product has great features
I have been using this product for last 4 years. It is a very useful product for me and my family. It is very attractive. It has good sound quality.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ302 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ302 CD Soundmachine
vk1963
10/12/2013
India
Good product but looses on USB option
Good "Philips" sound quality,compact design, good radio. But does not have USB connectivity, and hence can be considered now outdated.
This review was made for AZ302 CD Soundmachine
This review was made for AZ302 CD Soundmachine
Indrajit
01/09/2013
India
Gives Pesonal Feel.!!
Sound quality, design, everything is best. Very compact and gives personal effect.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ302 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ302 CD Soundmachine