Got it 2 years ago after selling off our 90s era cassette player! The main reason for getting this and not a big music system was-my parents mainly hear music on radio or watch it on a dedicated music channel by our cable operator that shows old songs. So that just leaves myself and my sister who love to listen to CDs. This is a compact piece that looks cool and is absolute delightful in the sense that it balances itself wonderfully in any space-whether it be dining table or computer table or bookshelf! It can be easily transported around. We listen to CDs and even my parents can listen to radio on this. The sound is clear and perfect for us-none of us like to listen to very high volume, but maybe not enough for those who want high decibels or party volume everyday! My sister says it would have been better if it had a USB option though it doesn't matter to me. Overall, this is a pretty basic, cute and affordable option for those who just want to listen to music on a day to day basis :)