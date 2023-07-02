Great sound quality especially with the Bass and treble response. Harmless sound level i.e sound level is logarithmic, so does not give any chance to hearing impairment. Excellent DAC and ADC conversion with this CD sound machine it has a brilliant circuit design. This CD sound machine only needs a small fiber glass in the cassette door to ensure the pickup wheel is working or not or simply avoid cassette tape jamming. And a built-in-condenser mic to record outdoor speeches in the cassette. Cassettes are special, we can start or stop recording / playback anywhere, we can do audio splitting and joining, reattach cut tapes and reuse, N times recording and erasing, cassettes adds immense echo effects naturally and so on. This product can digitize any audio signals from our favorite cassettes. I suggest to use Polyurethane or Viton O rings as a drive belt in cassette deck mechanism it is most durable than commonly used rubber belts. I already own Philips RR898/00 Double deck compo stereo 80W PMPO boombox nearly for 20 years. It is still alike when I was purchased it 19 years ago and still in good condition. It's sound quality is inexplicably amazing. I also have 1978 Philips Philetta MW /SW transistor radio good working, Philips VCD 100 silver color 2003 model, Philips products is very durable. Using it meticulously it can function forever. One more suggestion it is to fix an IR sensor near the pick up wheel, this sensor should always make counting during the cassette deck operation. If pickup wheel is not spinning the sensor shall not make any count thereby it should cut the power to the cassette deck motor, so capstan cannot pull the tape out and make a mess. So simply the cassette is safe. Kindly pass it to the technical team. I would like to tell about this CD sound machine quality here 1.Good cassette recording / playback. 2.Good USB RIP, excellent compression ratio, the mp3 files aren't consuming much memory space and also this CD sound machine naturally adds a small echo effect in the RIP Mp3 files thus adding more hearing pleasure! 3.Bass reflex speakers gives good sound quality which is contemporary to woofers and tweeters. 4.Logarithmic sound control, very soft of course. 5.Good FM reception. Adding MW and SWs could be more than FM. More stations... 6.Neat CD playback, excellent audio lens. 7) A 3.5 mm AUX IN can be connected with laptops, desktop pcs, mobile phones, and other audio sources. Really useful. 8.Long lasting battery, very less power consumption indeed! 9.Very compact and stylish. Thank the Philips for giving this great product. Absolutely incredible!!