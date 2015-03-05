2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ1837/73
Enjoy your music wherever you go
Handy lifestyle design, enjoy music from different sources like USB Direct, MP3-CD, radio.
Lifestyle design
USB
Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.
3.7
of 5
22
Reviews
Rohit1978
05/03/2015
India
very good...
I use this one month i like its sound... fm radio excellent but tuning mw is difficult... sound quality best...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1837 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1837 CD Soundmachine
guddiya
27/04/2014
India
good sound effects
even i use it!! Although cost is high but its fine for this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1837 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1837 CD Soundmachine
surveypawar
25/12/2013
India
Excellent product at good prize with great features
I bought this to gift my parents, and found to be good. Very easy to use as they are old and quality is fantastic, keeps up to brand name. It's all in one, so can be used for radio, cd and usb which is very modern and convenient. Looks are sleek and attractive, also it's very compact. As I had good experience with this product, I also bought the same product at my office too. We work in rural schools for quality improvement. In this we were looking for the product which has good battery back up, as in rural places electricity issues are always there. So we choose this one and now at all our 10 centers we have this, and it is giving good service.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1837 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1837 CD Soundmachine