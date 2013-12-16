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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ1047/98

3.2

| (14) Reviews

Enjoy music wherever you go

You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

See all benefits

Enjoy music wherever you go

  • MP3-CD

  • Tape

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

Autostop cassette deck

Autostop cassette deck

0

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

14

Reviews

16/12/2013

India

India

Featurefull - Must have handy Sound Machine

Well the purpose to buy this was to use it at a picnic spot that we were planning to but it gave us value that we have been keep using almost everyday. Its just so easy to take it anywhere, thanks to its esign Easy to use, it has deicated witch button for CD/Tape/MP3 Link

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1047 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1047 CD Soundmachine

13/12/2013

India

India

Loaded with features....

Great sound From this small boom box nice features easy to use for any age group .....

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1047 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1047 CD Soundmachine

13/12/2013

India

India

Nice All in One Personal Music System

Yeah, I bought it from original Philips store via Indiatimes more than 3 years ago, but, the music quality is still good and it did not have any problem at all. In a nutshell it packs quite a features like using it as a dock for listening songs from iPad. Therefore i shall recommend this purely because of its merit.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1047 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1047 CD Soundmachine

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