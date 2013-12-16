2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ1047/98
Enjoy music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
MP3-CD
Tape
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
0
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
3.2
of 5
14
Reviews
nick14
16/12/2013
India
Featurefull - Must have handy Sound Machine
Well the purpose to buy this was to use it at a picnic spot that we were planning to but it gave us value that we have been keep using almost everyday. Its just so easy to take it anywhere, thanks to its esign Easy to use, it has deicated witch button for CD/Tape/MP3 Link
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1047 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1047 CD Soundmachine
Saravanan
13/12/2013
India
Loaded with features....
Great sound From this small boom box nice features easy to use for any age group .....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1047 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1047 CD Soundmachine
DrSouti
13/12/2013
India
Nice All in One Personal Music System
Yeah, I bought it from original Philips store via Indiatimes more than 3 years ago, but, the music quality is still good and it did not have any problem at all. In a nutshell it packs quite a features like using it as a dock for listening songs from iPad. Therefore i shall recommend this purely because of its merit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1047 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1047 CD Soundmachine