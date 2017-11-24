2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
AJL308/98
Discontinued
Some images cannot be displayed on my Philips clock
My Philips radio does not respond when I press buttons
My Philips clock is very slow when displaying images
My Philips clock radio switches off automatically
Noise during radio playback on my Philips clock radio
My settings are lost each time I switch the device off
High pitch noise from my Philips radio clock
Some tracks are skipped on my Philips clock radio
Alarm of my Philips clock does not work on preset time
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair