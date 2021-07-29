ACM067/02
Every second you can enjoy fresh air
Philips Fresh Air Mask redefines the level of breathing comfort via its Air Power technology. Making mask a fashion accessory that you would love to wear everyday as it V-shapes your face.See all benefits
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High Filtration Efficacy
The "golden anchor point" defined by the Philips laboratory through scientific analysis to effectively disperes the pressure of the mask on the bridge of the nose, cheeks and ears.
Exclusively customized for Philips Fresh Air Mask; The incredible powerful motor and air fluid dynamic design reduce the exhalation resistance and improve the breathing comfort.
Selected from thousands of high quality material, Air mesh guarantees your incredibly comfortable breathe comfort. The delicate grille pattern on the cover were scientifically designed to enable enough fresh air coming through but not the pollutants. With its high permeable quality which also achieve good balance between robustness elasticity, through thermo foaming processing to deliver the unprecedented breathing experience to you.
Specifications
Battery Life
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