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    Combi air purifier and humidifier

    AC4081/21

    Healthy air always

    Breathe healthy air with the Philips combi air purifier and humidifier. Its VitaShield IPS professional filtration system cleans the air while the humidifier with NanoCloud technology moistens the air comfortably.

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    Combi air purifier and humidifier

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    See all Air Purifier

    Healthy air always

    With smart air and humidity control

    • VitaShield IPS & NanoCloud
    • Dual sensor
    3-step humidity setting

    3-step humidity setting

    3-step humidity setting adjusts humidity to your liking

    3-step LED indicators show air quality level clearly

    3-step LED indicators show air quality level clearly

    3-step LED indicators show air quality level clearly

    1/4/8 hour easy-to-set timer

    1/4/8 hour easy-to-set timer

    1/4/8 hour easy-to-set timer

    Superior VitaShield IPS with German technology

    Superior VitaShield IPS with German technology

    Superior VitaShield IPS with German technology effectlively filters out harmful gases (formaldehyde, toluene and TVOC etc.) and pollutants ( ultrafine particles, allergens, bacteria and viruses) with a size of >0.02 micron. *

    Healthy air protect/alert

    Healthy air protect/alert

    Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect when the filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.

    Auto mode ensures hassle-free functioning.

    Auto mode ensures hassle-free functioning.

    Auto mode ensures hassle-free functioning.

    Smart air and humidity control purifies and moistens air

    Smart air and humidity control purifies and moistens air

    Smart air and humidity control purifies and moistens air

    5 settings to give you ample choice in fan speed.

    5 settings to give you ample choice in fan speed.

    Child lock prevents unintended changes in settings

    Child lock prevents unintended changes in settings.

    Dual sensors give clear feedback on air quality and humidity

    Dual sensors measure and control air quality and humidity and give clear feedback on air quality and humidity

    lower speed & noise level in sleep mode with all lights off

    Product turns down fan speed and noise level in sleep mode, all lights on products are off.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      ABS plastic
      Control panel
      Button
      Color(s)
      Glossy white
      Fan speed indicators
      On control panel

    • Logistic data

      Country of origin
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Air quality sensor(s)
      Particle
      Wattage (China)
      68  W
      Noise level
      36  dB(A)

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      8.3  kg
      Product dimensions (W x D x H)
      210 x 365 x 605  mm
      F-box weight (incl. product)
      10.2  kg
      F-box dimensions (W x D x H)
      291 x 447 x 672  mm

    • Performance

      Filters out TVOCs
      99%***
      CADR (cigarette smoke)
      223 m3/h***
      Filters out PM2.5
      99%***
      Filters out bacteria
      99%****
      Filters out toluene
      99%***
      Filters out viruses
      99.1%****
      Filters out formaldehyde***
      90  %

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    Reviews

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    • **CADR (Cigarette) is tested by third party ***PM2.5 is tested by third party (5.0 +/- 0.5)mg ***Formaldehyde, Toluene and TVOC are tested by third party in 30 M3 lab in 3 hours (1.0 +/- 0.2)mg/m3, (2.0 +/- 0.4)mg/m3 and (6.0 +/- 1.2)mg/m3 (all according to GB/T 18801-2008, GB/T18883-2002)
    • *According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses and SARS coronavirus are larger than 0.02 micron.
    • ***Anti-bacterial properties tested according to GB21551.3 using Staphylococcus Albus, initial concentration is 1*105 cfu/m3 ****Tested for MS2 virus species removal at Intertek Institute, USA (tested 2hrs in 11 m3 chamber), initial concentration is 1.3*107 pfu/ml)
    • Tested for Staphylococcus Albus and MS2 virus, condition refer to ****
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