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  • Say goodbye to indoor air pollution Say goodbye to indoor air pollution Say goodbye to indoor air pollution

    Air Cleaner

    AC3257/20

    Say goodbye to indoor air pollution

    VitaShield technology removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003um and 99.97% common airborne allergens effectively over long term.

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    Air Cleaner

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    See all Air Purifier

    Say goodbye to indoor air pollution

    with Vitashield IPS and Aerasense technology

    • Room size: up to 31-47 m2
    • Captures 0.003um particles
    • Special Allergen mode
    • CADR*: 397 m3/h
    Advanced NanoProtect Filter delivers all-around protection

    Advanced NanoProtect Filter delivers all-around protection

    The extra thick NanoProtect HEPA and AC filter is designed for superior purification efficiency and lifetime against airborne particles.

    Superior purification can be applied to max. 1108 ft² room

    Superior purification can be applied to max. 1108 ft² room

    Vitashield with aerodynamics design and extra thick NanoProtect HEPA Filter boost clean air delivery to 397 m3/h, that can be applied to up to 1108 ft² room. It can removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003um* (more than 800 times smaller than PM2.5), removes 99.97%* common airborne allergens, 99.9% bacteria and some viruses such as H1N1*. It also provides you the assured protection from harmful gases like odor and TVOC.

    Real time PM2.5 feedback and 4 color AQI light

    Real time PM2.5 feedback and 4 color AQI light

    The numerical PM2.5 indicator together with 4-step color ring feedback provides real time indoor air quality.

    Healthy air protect alert for filter life time with accuracy

    Healthy air protect alert for filter life time with accuracy

    With advanced AeraSense technology, the filter lifetime is accurately calculated based on indoor pollution level, air flow and operation time. Healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter not effective. So you are assured of healthy air always.

    Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid*

    Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid*

    Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid*

    Ultra silent under sleep mode with only 33db

    Ultra silent under sleep mode with only 33db

    Product turns down fan speed and noise level in silent mode for your comfortable night of sleep, lights on products can be turned off as you like.

    Automatically monitors, reacts & purifies the air

    Automatically monitors, reacts & purifies the air

    Benchmarked against a professional-grade sensor, Philips AeraSense technology is highly effective in sensing even the slightest change in indoor air conditions. It continuously monitors the air and automatically adjusts the fan speed when it detects a change in particles.

    Special allergy mode is more effective for allergen removal

    The specially designed Allergy Mode is very effective in removing common airborne allergens. When the purifier detects even the slightest change in air quality, it will boost its cleaning performance to remove allergens in the air.

    Long lifetime performance

    Long lifetime performance

    Sensor touch UI with big numerical display

    Sensor touch UI with big numerical display

    Large handle for easy carry around

    Large handle for easy carry around

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.6  m
      Power
      11~60  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Effective area
      up to 1108  ft²
      Sound level
      32.5~63.8  dB(A)

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      Beige
      Air quality sensor(s)
      PM2.5 sensor
      Material of main body
      Plastic
      Fan speed indicators
      Silent, Speed 1, 2, 3, Turbo

    • Replacement

      AC filter
      FY3432
      Particle filter
      FY3433

    • Sustainability

      Stand-by power consumption
      <0.5  W

    • Performance

      CADR (cigarette smoke)
      397  m³/h

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    • Smoke CADR: tested by third party according to AHAM standard
    • 20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).
    • Removes 99.97% particles: Tested in 2015 by 3rd party lab
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