Superior purification can be applied to max. 1108 ft² room

Vitashield with aerodynamics design and extra thick NanoProtect HEPA Filter boost clean air delivery to 397 m3/h, that can be applied to up to 1108 ft² room. It can removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003um* (more than 800 times smaller than PM2.5), removes 99.97%* common airborne allergens, 99.9% bacteria and some viruses such as H1N1*. It also provides you the assured protection from harmful gases like odor and TVOC.