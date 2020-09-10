With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens, dust or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, with a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 330 m³/h.
HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns
3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon filter and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (4), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, dust-mite allergens, pet dander, gas and other pollutants (7). Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.
Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air
Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (3). Also tested for coronavirus (5).
Smart sensors for intelligent purification
Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).
Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust
Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.
Auto-ambient lighting
The display light automatically adjusts according to the environment in your room, giving you all the benefits without any of the disturbance.
Air quality display
See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.
Smart filter status indicator
The air purifier displays the remaining life of your filter, and notifies you when it needs replacement, for easy maintenance.
High performance suitable for rooms of up to 45 m²
360° airflow intake effectively covers rooms up to 45 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 380 m³/hr (2) CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in only 6 min. (1)
Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation
In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.
Auto mode and 3x manual speed levels
Run your product in intelligent automatic mode or choose from 3x speed levels: Sleep, Speed 1 and Turbo – to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.
(1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) 330 ㎥/h by the room size of 48 ㎥ (assuming the room is 20 ㎡ in floor area and 2.4 m in height).
(2)CADR tested by a certified third-party lab per GB/T18801-2015. Due to improvements to our testing and quality control, CADR values were upgraded. If packaging isn’t yet updated, rest assured the product meets the higher specifications listed online.
(3)Tested by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1); reduction measured in Turbo mode after 10–20 mins. Air purifiers don't protect against COVID-19 alone but can support overall protection (US EPA).
(4)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
(5)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
(6)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
(7)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2011
(9)The calculated average sound pressure at 1.5 meter from the device, based on measurements according to IEC 60704. Sound pressure level depends on the room construction, decoration and positioning of device and listener.