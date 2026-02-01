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  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design

PureProtect Mini 900 SeriesSmart Air Purifier

AC0950/60

4.8

| (10) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Faster purification in a compact, elegant design

Enjoy clean, safe air at home with our compact air purifier. It removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants in minutes, while using minimal energy. With its sleek design and smart controls, it blends seamlessly with your home and lifestyle.

See all benefits

Effectively captures allergens and pollutants

Faster purification in a compact, elegant design

  • Purifies rooms up to 30 m2

  • 250m3/h clean air rate (CADR)

  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter

  • PM2.5 smart sensor

Removes pollutants in under 12 minutes

Removes pollutants in under 12 minutes

Faster purification in a compact, elegant design (1). With powerful filtration of 250 m3/h (CADR), it can easily handle spaces of up to 30m2 (2) and can clean a room of 20m2 in less than 12minutes (3).

3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4) – smaller than the smallest known virus!

Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

Enjoy undisturbed sleep with our innovative purifier. In Sleep mode, it operates at 20.5 dB (5), quieter than a whisper. Also, the digital display light is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

10

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

01/02/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Good Air Purifier

Good Product. Works great in purifying air. I purchased it for my mother who is asthametic and it really gives her relief.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PureProtect Mini 900 Series AC0950/60 Smart Air Purifier

Date of Use 2024-12-31

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PureProtect Mini 900 Series AC0950/60 Smart Air Purifier

Date of Use 2024-12-31

11/06/2025

India

India

Air purifier

Very good and convenient to use. Very plesurable experience

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PureProtect Mini 900 Series AC0950/60 Smart Air Purifier

Date of Use 2025-02-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PureProtect Mini 900 Series AC0950/60 Smart Air Purifier

Date of Use 2025-02-11

11/06/2025

India

India

Air purifier

Very good and convenient to use and pleasurable experience...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PureProtect Mini 900 Series AC0950/60 Smart Air Purifier

Date of Use 2025-02-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PureProtect Mini 900 Series AC0950/60 Smart Air Purifier

Date of Use 2025-02-11

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) CADR vs. predecessor Philips AC0850

  2. (2) CADR and suitable purification area according GB/T18801-2022.

  3. (3) Calculated: 48m3 room, CADR of 250m3/h

  4. (4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um, iUTA

  5. (5) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5m.

  6. (6) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute

  7. (7) Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) 2008, written by J. Bousquet and approx. 50 other KOL’s, Allergy 2008: 63 (Suppl. 86): 8–160

  8. (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by GMT lab, with influenza (H1N1) in 30m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1h

  9. (9) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30m3 chamber, 1h, Turbo mode, 3rd party lab

  10. (10) Microbial reduction rate test at external lab, with appliance running in turbo mode for 1h in a test chamber with HCOV-229E virus aerosols. While related to it, HCOV-229E is not SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

  11. (11) External lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 2h.

  12. (12) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.