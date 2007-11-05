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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Alternative product photograph

Discontinued

PhotoFrame

7FF2CME/00

Every picture tells your story

Display, share, organize and relive your memories! The 7FF2CME displays digital photos with all the quality and rich colors of professionally printed photos in the ideal 4x6 size - the easiest way to display your digital photos without PCs.

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Every picture tells your story

  • 17.8 cm (7") LCD

  • 16.5 cm (6.5") v.area

High pixel density for sharp and detailed photo display

The very best high density screen in the industry displays 88 percent more pixels per square inch than even a high end 43 cm (17") LCD monitor -- showing off your treasured photos with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.

Perfect digital colors for rich and stunning photo display

Full color display brings out the best in your photos with vibrant, real life colors by displaying the same full range of colors found in professionally printed photos.

Exquisite materials and finishing add value to your photos

High quality design and exquisite materials include a solid stylish stand, designer frame and detailed finishing that convey an impression of value and refined taste, adding luster to the photos displayed on PhotoFrame.

Technical Specifications

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