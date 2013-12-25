2 year warranty
Discontinued
229CL2SB/00
Ultra slim LED display. Simply stunning.
With an ultra slim design and technologies that delivery sharp vivid colors, the Philips Blade LED display is a new level cool sophistication
Blade
21.5" (54.6 cm)
C-line
New range of Philips monitors use the latest new generation Slim CCFL or LED, thereby allowing designs to be much more slimmer than previous generation. Slim looks not only allow the monitors to look asthetically pleasing, but also saves space on the desk!!
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
gauravt3
25/12/2013
India
Great as per price performance aspect
the product is great,using since 1 year no problem with the product till now,satisfying all my needs, i use this specially for gaming and this product servers all my gaming requirements i expect from a gaming monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 224CL2SB LCD monitor, LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 224CL2SB LCD monitor, LED backlight
athar
13/12/2013
India
Absolutely fantastic. good money value
it has smart contrast and very good display quality (16:9) and best widescreen gaming and videos. the most important that it has good efficiency and low power consumption. Easily can operate.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 224CL2SB LCD monitor, LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 224CL2SB LCD monitor, LED backlight
Ashok
09/05/2012
India
Not Good for a regular use or while watching movieq
1. This Product is very Delicate. It is not a very stable design. have to handle with Care every time. 2. Have to press the Power button to Switch on/off atleast twice or thrice. Have to Look for where the button on where I have to press. Some times It does not work. Gets irritating. 3. While watching movies, where the Movie scene becomes very dark, the Automatic Adjustment setting in the Monitor Darkens it more, Cant see what is going on clearly. Tried switching off the Automatic Adjustment mode, still don't work. 4. I connected my HDMI cable to the Monitor, nothing shows up on the screen. I used both VGA and HDMI cable to connect then the Screen size is only Half of the Whole monitor. And that too with a Worst resolution, even If I set it to 1080pi. At last I am very depressed buying this model. If there is any solution for the Last 2 points, please let me know.
This review was made for Brilliance 224CL2SB LED Monitor
This review was made for Brilliance 224CL2SB LED Monitor