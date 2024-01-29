2 year warranty
Discontinued
Elegant HDMI LED display for Full HD entertainment
This elegant, 224EL2 HDMI Full HD Multimedia LED display with stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to immerse you in the gaming and movie world
54.6cm/21.5" E-line
Full HD
A sleek, elegant design look that complements home furnishings in any room.
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
4.6
of 5
14
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
sunny_178
29/01/2024
India
awesome led But want to fix its touch panel
led is very good but my touch controls are not working can Philips please provide me the touch panel card?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
Date of Use 2022-01-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
Date of Use 2022-01-29
nicola91824
09/01/2023
India
great monitor
I've had this monitor for 10+ years and it still works perfectly
Pros
reliable
Cons
nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 192EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
Date of Use 2021-01-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 192EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
Date of Use 2021-01-09
Ankur110490
08/03/2014
India
Excellent Product
The product is excellent and value for money.I have used the product for 3 months it is excellent and has excellent picture quality.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 222EL2SB LED monitor with SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 222EL2SB LED monitor with SmartTouch