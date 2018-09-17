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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Full HD LCD monitor

223V7QHAB/94

Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

A perfect all around display with stunning images that stretch from edge-to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact slim design.

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Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

  • V Line

  • 22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Built-in speakers for audio without desktop clutter

A pair of stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse