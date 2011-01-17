2 year warranty
Discontinued
221TE2LB/00
Experience great TV viewing on your LED monitor
Experience great TV programs with your LED TV monitor. Combined with HDMI input, stereo audio and modern touch controls, the 221TE2L is ready to entertain you!
T-line
21.5" (54.6 cm)
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.
Incredible Surround is an audio technology from Philips that dramatically magnifies the sound field to immerse you in the audio. Using state-of-the-art electronic phase shifting, Incredible Surround mixes sounds from left and right in such a way that it expands the virtual distance between the two speakers. This wider spread greatly enhances the stereo effect and creates a more natural sound dimension. Incredible Surround allows you to experience total surround with greater depth and width of sound, without the use of additional speakers.
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