2 year warranty
221S8LHSB/94
Reliable and essential
Our S Line monitor delivers business efficiency. Features like Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy-on-the eyes and increases your productivity.
S Line
22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In selected models, we utilize >= 65% Post-Consumer Recycled plastics, ensuring reduction in waste. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead and Mercury. Our display housing is made up of PVC/BFR free material. For more information, please visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
Reviews
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.