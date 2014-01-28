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Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

220V4LAB/00

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!

See all benefits

with stereo speakers

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 22" (55.9 cm)

VESA mount allows for flexibility

Small footprint saves space

Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

28/01/2014

India

India

very good

good model,good clarity,its very good one for all.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 206V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 206V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

18/12/2013

India

India

Excellent Monitor with unique features

An excellent monitor that gives an excellent picture quality. The resolution is not full HD but even that it provides the same quality. One more thing about this model is that it provides the feature to mount the monitor on wall, which I am currently doing and using the monitor for PC as well TV purposes. Using it since past three years and not even a single complaint. Worth the amount of money spent.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 206V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 206V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

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