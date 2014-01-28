2 year warranty
Discontinued
220V4LAB/00
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
22" (55.9 cm)
Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
shins
28/01/2014
India
very good
good model,good clarity,its very good one for all.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 206V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 206V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
mallo05
18/12/2013
India
Excellent Monitor with unique features
An excellent monitor that gives an excellent picture quality. The resolution is not full HD but even that it provides the same quality. One more thing about this model is that it provides the feature to mount the monitor on wall, which I am currently doing and using the monitor for PC as well TV purposes. Using it since past three years and not even a single complaint. Worth the amount of money spent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 206V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 206V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight