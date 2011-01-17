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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

LED monitor with Digital TV tuner

191TE2LB/00

Experience great TV viewing on your LED monitor

Experience great TV programs with your LED TV monitor. Combined with HDMI input, stereo audio and modern touch controls, the 191TE2L is ready to entertain you!

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Experience great TV viewing on your LED monitor

  • T-line

  • 18.5" / 47 cm

Built-in TV tuner for viewing TV programs on your PC monitor

A television tuner built into a monitor to display television signals as well as computer data.

HDMI-ready for top quality, multimedia experience

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

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