2 year warranty
Discontinued
Slim, attractive LED display with natural colors
With a slim, attractive design this new generation 191E2 LED display with SmartContrast and SmartImage Lite is a great choice for all your needs
18.5''w (47 cm) E-line
HD
Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.
4.6
of 5
14
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
sunny_178
29/01/2024
India
awesome led But want to fix its touch panel
led is very good but my touch controls are not working can Philips please provide me the touch panel card?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
Date of Use 2022-01-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
Date of Use 2022-01-29
nicola91824
09/01/2023
India
great monitor
I've had this monitor for 10+ years and it still works perfectly
Pros
reliable
Cons
nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 192EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
Date of Use 2021-01-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 192EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
Date of Use 2021-01-09
Ankur110490
08/03/2014
India
Excellent Product
The product is excellent and value for money.I have used the product for 3 months it is excellent and has excellent picture quality.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 222EL2SB LED monitor with SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 222EL2SB LED monitor with SmartTouch