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TV

Ambilight (19)

1 - 12 of 19 results
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Ambilight

  • Cinema 21:9
  • Cinema 21:9
  • Cinema 21:9
  • Cinema 21:9
  • Cinema 21:9

Cinema 21:9
LCD TV

56PFL9954H/98
  • 142 cm (56")
  • Full HD 1080p
  • digital TV

Suggested retail price

Rs.450,000.00

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LED TV

42PFL8605/98
  • 107cm (42")
  • Full HD 1080p
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LED TV

46PFL8605/98
  • 117 cm (46")
  • Full HD 1080p
View product
  • Cinema 21:9
  • Cinema 21:9
  • Cinema 21:9
  • Cinema 21:9
  • Cinema 21:9
  • Cinema 21:9
  • Cinema 21:9
  • Cinema 21:9
  • Cinema 21:9

Cinema 21:9
LCD TV

58PFL9955H/V7
  • 147 cm (58")
  • Full HD 1080p
  • digital TV

Suggested retail price

Rs.449,990.00

View product
  • OLED 8 series
  • OLED 8 series
  • OLED 8 series
  • OLED 8 series
  • OLED 8 series

OLED 8 series
4K UHD LED Smart TV

55OLED805/94
  • 139 cm (55") Ambilight TV
  • Dolby Atmos cinematic sound
  • P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
  • Android TV
View product
  • OLED 8 series
  • OLED 8 series
  • OLED 8 series
  • OLED 8 series
  • OLED 8 series

OLED 8 series
4K UHD LED Smart TV

65OLED805/94
  • 164 cm (65") Ambilight TV
  • Dolby Atmos cinematic sound
  • P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
  • Android TV
View product
  • 7300 series
  • 7300 series
  • 7300 series
  • 7300 series
  • 7300 series

7300 series
4K UHD LED Android TV

70PUT7374/94
  • 178 cm (70") Ambilight TV
  • HDR 10+
  • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
View product
  • 8200 series
  • 8200 series
  • 8200 series
  • 8200 series
  • 8200 series
  • 8200 series

8200 series
4K UHD LED Android TV

75PUT8265/98
  • 189 cm (75")
  • Major HDR formats supported
  • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
View product
  • 6700 series
  • 6700 series
  • 6700 series
  • 6700 series
  • 6700 series

6700 series
4K UHD LED Smart TV

55PUT6784/94
  • 139 cm (55") Ambilight TV
  • HDR 10+
  • Pixel Precise Ultra HD
View product
  • Philips Cineos
  • Philips Cineos
  • Philips Cineos
  • Philips Cineos

Philips Cineos
Flat TV

32PF9531/98
  • 81 cm (32")
  • LCD
  • HD Ready
View product
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips

Philips
LED TV

46PFL6605/98
  • 117 cm (46")
  • Full HD 1080p
View product
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips

Philips
LED TV

40PFL6605/98
  • 102 cm (40")
  • Full HD 1080p
View product

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