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TV
All series
Ambilight
Screen size
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0"
Connectivity
Digital Media Reader (4)
USB (6)
Picture performance
Clear LCD (3)
Full HD 1080p (3)
HD ready (6)
Flat TV - LCD (6)
All Ambilight TVs (5)
Ambilight 3-sided (5)
Smart TV
All Smart TV (5)
Android TV™ (4)
Technology
4K Ultra HD LED HDR (3)
Dolby Vision ATMOS (3)
HDR 10+ (2)
OLED 4K HDR (2)
P5 Picture Engine (3)
55 inch (2)
Voice Assistant
Google Assistant (2)
Works with Alexa (2)
Works with Google Assistant (2)
Digital TV reception
DVB-T-tuner (1)
Cinema 21:9LCD TV
Suggested retail price
Rs.450,000.00
LED TV
Rs.449,990.00
OLED 8 series4K UHD LED Smart TV
7300 series4K UHD LED Android TV
8200 series4K UHD LED Android TV
6700 series4K UHD LED Smart TV
Philips CineosFlat TV
PhilipsLED TV
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