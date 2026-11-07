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2 year warranty
Skincare
All series
AventSoothing Magic Cream
Suggested retail price
Rs.845.00
AventAvent Baby Bottom Balm
Rs.580.00
AventAvent Baby Body & Hair Wash
Rs.710.00
AventSilky Liquid Talc
Rs.695.00
AventAvent Moisturizing Nipple Cream
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