ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Support homepage

Philips Support

How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to Natural Response nipple?

Milk typically flows effortlessly in the original Natural nipple, Anti-colic nipple, or a traditional bottle. Therefore, a higher nipple flow rate is recommended when switching to the Natural Response nipple.

Allow your baby to become familiar with the new nipple. Observe your little one’s cues to check if the nipple needs to be changed. The table below provides Natural Response nipple flow recommendations on where to begin. Watch the video below to learn more about baby cues while feeding.

How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to Natural Response nipple?

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY965/02, SCY903/66, SCY903/67. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage