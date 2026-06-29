There is no coffee coming out of my Philips Espresso Machine

If your espresso machine is making a loud noise and water is not flowing to the water tank, this is usually caused by trapped air.

The following steps will help you solving this:

1. Switch OFF your machine

2. Empty the water tank and remove the AquaClean filter (or any other water filter your machine is using)

3. Fill the water tank with water and place it back in position

4. Switch ON the machine again. Once the machine has heated up, select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water



If you use an AquaClean water filter, follow these extra steps to make sure the filter is prepared and correct installed for use:

1. Shake the AquaClean water filter for 5 seconds

2. Hold the filter upside down in a container/bowl with water until no more air bubbles come out

3. Place back the filter into the water tank and fill the water tank with water

4. Restart the machine and switch it off and back on

5. Select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water



Note: Please replace the AquaClean filter if you have been using it for longer than three months. This filter might be clogged if it has been used for more than this period of time.