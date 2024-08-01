There is a noise coming from my Philips Espresso Machine

Normally, your machine will make some noises while brewing your coffee. In case the noise becomes unusual and different than normal, cleaning and lubricating the brew group could be the solution.
Rinsing the brew group of your Philips Espresso Machine weekly is important. Follow the steps below and watch our video tutorial to maintain your machine:
- Turn the machine OFF and wait patiently for any noise to stop and ensure it is completely off (this takes around 15-20 seconds).
- Open the service door, release the brew group by pressing the “PUSH” button to the right side, hold it, and pull it towards you.
- Rinse the brew group thoroughly with lukewarm water and let it air-dry before placing it back.
- Grease the brew unit (you can follow the instructions in the video below).
- Allow the brew group time to air-dry and then place it back into the machine.
Did these steps not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.