2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAX4105/94
Drop the bass
Be the life of the party with this room-shaking speaker. Celebrate with multiple inputs, and channel the singer in you with the wireless mic. You get light effects and a trolley, so the party can follow you where you go.
Bluetooth
Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects. Colored lights on the speakers pulse in time to the music, flash in different orders, or stay on in a steady glow.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even loptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
2.0
of 5
4
Reviews
02/10/2021
India
More better than imagination
Amazing product in all respect, best for karaoke singing, superb sound quality.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAX4105 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2020-10-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAX4105 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2020-10-02
Zebtag
27/11/2025
India
Don't have any great features
Very very worst product.....why the speaker quality is so cheap by value of 6000+ cost?.... In other way the mic is not working... I bought it from Flipkart it defective product..then I replaced it and again the product is defective..... defective means it's quality is very very cheap... totally waste of money.... overall the product is too bad... no-one should buy it....
This review was made for TAX4105 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2025-10-27
This review was made for TAX4105 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2025-10-27
Rksh
07/10/2024
India
Worst product.
Bought first one and returned due to mike not working, no battery back up. 2nd came is same as the first 🙏🏽. Dont buy this.
Pros
Sound is ok.
Cons
Mike not working, no battery back up. Speaker vibration.
This review was made for TAX4105 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2024-09-07
This review was made for TAX4105 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2024-09-07