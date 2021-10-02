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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Bluetooth party speaker

TAX4105/94

2

| (4) Reviews

Drop the bass

Be the life of the party with this room-shaking speaker. Celebrate with multiple inputs, and channel the singer in you with the wireless mic. You get light effects and a trolley, so the party can follow you where you go.

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Drop the bass

  • Bluetooth

Party light effects. Blaze to the music

Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects. Colored lights on the speakers pulse in time to the music, flash in different orders, or stay on in a steady glow.

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even loptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

Karaoke with dual mic input

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

4

Reviews

4
3
2

02/10/2021

India

India

More better than imagination

Amazing product in all respect, best for karaoke singing, superb sound quality.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAX4105 Bluetooth party speaker

Date of Use 2020-10-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAX4105 Bluetooth party speaker

Date of Use 2020-10-02

27/11/2025

India

India

Don't have any great features

Very very worst product.....why the speaker quality is so cheap by value of 6000+ cost?.... In other way the mic is not working... I bought it from Flipkart it defective product..then I replaced it and again the product is defective..... defective means it's quality is very very cheap... totally waste of money.... overall the product is too bad... no-one should buy it....

This review was made for TAX4105 Bluetooth party speaker

Date of Use 2025-10-27

This review was made for TAX4105 Bluetooth party speaker

Date of Use 2025-10-27

07/10/2024

India

India

Worst product.

Bought first one and returned due to mike not working, no battery back up. 2nd came is same as the first 🙏🏽. Dont buy this.

Pros

Sound is ok.

Cons

Mike not working, no battery back up. Speaker vibration.

This review was made for TAX4105 Bluetooth party speaker

Date of Use 2024-09-07

This review was made for TAX4105 Bluetooth party speaker

Date of Use 2024-09-07

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