2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT4205BK/94
Comfort and stability
Go anywhere with these true wireless earbuds with 20 hours of play time and an IPX5-rated splash-proof design. With touch controls on either earbud, easily manage calls, music or your device’s voice assistant. Wing tips add a secure fit.
In-ear
Bluetooth®
Black
Sweat resistant & rainproof
Bluetooth® v5.0
5 + 15 hrs Playtime
2.5
of 5
6
Reviews
Ravi4205
02/10/2021
India
Good product
Nice sound quality looks is really good comfort to fit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT4205BK True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2021-09-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT4205BK True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2021-09-02
Tata4205/94
23/08/2021
India
Excellent
Excellent performance that's what Philips known for its sound quality. Loved it thank you.
Pros
Excellent
Cons
Non
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT4205BK True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2021-07-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT4205BK True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2021-07-23
nishu92
09/04/2022
India
I have face issue in this bluetooth.
This Bluetooth is not working properly even I charged it but after 10 to 15 min Bluetooth was off and left Bluetooth is not connected for calls and Also I have replaced it with phillips care but till the problem is same so what should I do.
This review was made for TAT4205BK True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2021-12-09
This review was made for TAT4205BK True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2021-12-09