ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT4205BK/94

2.5

| (6) Reviews

Comfort and stability

Go anywhere with these true wireless earbuds with 20 hours of play time and an IPX5-rated splash-proof design. With touch controls on either earbud, easily manage calls, music or your device’s voice assistant. Wing tips add a secure fit.

See all benefits

in a compact case

Comfort and stability

  • In-ear

  • Bluetooth®

  • Black

  • Sweat resistant & rainproof

Mono mode for when you want to leave one ear free

Bluetooth® v5.0

Bluetooth® v5.0

5 + 15 hrs Playtime

5 + 15 hrs Playtime

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

6

Reviews

4
3

02/10/2021

India

India

Good product

Nice sound quality looks is really good comfort to fit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT4205BK True Wireless Headphones

Date of Use 2021-09-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT4205BK True Wireless Headphones

Date of Use 2021-09-02

23/08/2021

India

India

Excellent

Excellent performance that's what Philips known for its sound quality. Loved it thank you.

Pros

Excellent

Cons

Non

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT4205BK True Wireless Headphones

Date of Use 2021-07-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT4205BK True Wireless Headphones

Date of Use 2021-07-23

09/04/2022

India

India

I have face issue in this bluetooth.

This Bluetooth is not working properly even I charged it but after 10 to 15 min Bluetooth was off and left Bluetooth is not connected for calls and Also I have replaced it with phillips care but till the problem is same so what should I do.

This review was made for TAT4205BK True Wireless Headphones

Date of Use 2021-12-09

This review was made for TAT4205BK True Wireless Headphones

Date of Use 2021-12-09

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration