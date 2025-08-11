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  • Small is the new loud
  • Small is the new loud

HeadphonesTrue Wireless Earphones

TAT1269BK/94

Small is the new loud

Get 40 hours of playtime, immersive sound with 13mm drivers, and a compact design that fits anywhere. Fast charging keeps you powered up on the go. Big sound, small size—perfect for life in motion.

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Small is the new loud

  • 40 hours playtime

  • 13mm drivers

  • Fast charging

  • Touch controls

  • IPX5 resistance

To keep the beats going

With up to 40 hours of total playtime, you get uninterrupted sound from morning workouts to late-night playlists. Crystal-clear audio, powerful bass, and all-day comfort meet long-lasting performance. Charge less, play more – your perfect wireless companion is here.

Bigger drivers, bolder sound

Experience rich, detailed sound like never before with powerful 13mm dynamic drivers. Designed for deeper bass, crisp highs, and balanced mids, these drivers deliver an immersive audio experience in every beat. Whether you're listening to music, watching movies, or taking calls, enjoy superior clarity and depth—all packed into a compact, wireless design.

10 minutes charge gives 100 minutes playtime

With fast charging, just 10 minutes of charge gives you up to 100 minutes of playtime. Perfect for when you're in a rush, this feature keeps your music going with minimal downtime. Stay powered throughout your day with quick boosts that deliver big performance—because your time matters.

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