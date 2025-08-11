2 year warranty
TAT1269BK/94
Small is the new loud
Get 40 hours of playtime, immersive sound with 13mm drivers, and a compact design that fits anywhere. Fast charging keeps you powered up on the go. Big sound, small size—perfect for life in motion.
40 hours playtime
13mm drivers
Fast charging
Touch controls
IPX5 resistance
With up to 40 hours of total playtime, you get uninterrupted sound from morning workouts to late-night playlists. Crystal-clear audio, powerful bass, and all-day comfort meet long-lasting performance. Charge less, play more – your perfect wireless companion is here.
Experience rich, detailed sound like never before with powerful 13mm dynamic drivers. Designed for deeper bass, crisp highs, and balanced mids, these drivers deliver an immersive audio experience in every beat. Whether you're listening to music, watching movies, or taking calls, enjoy superior clarity and depth—all packed into a compact, wireless design.
With fast charging, just 10 minutes of charge gives you up to 100 minutes of playtime. Perfect for when you're in a rush, this feature keeps your music going with minimal downtime. Stay powered throughout your day with quick boosts that deliver big performance—because your time matters.
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