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2 year warranty

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  • Escape the chaos
  • Escape the chaos

True Wireless headphonesTrue Wireless headphones

TAT1150WT/94

Escape the chaos

Experience premium sound with the TAT1150 True Wireless Earbuds. Enjoy up to 55 hours of playtime, powered by 13mm drivers for rich audio. Featuring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Quad Mic ENC for crystal-clear calls.

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Escape the chaos

  • 55 hours playtime

  • Active noise cancellation

  • 13mm driver

  • Quad Mic ENC

  • Multipoint connectivity

55 hours of playtime

The TAT1150 True Wireless offer an impressive 55 hours of playtime, allowing you to enjoy your music, podcasts, or calls all day without worrying about charging. With a high-capacity battery and efficient power management, these earbuds provide long-lasting performance, making them perfect for extended listening sessions, travel, or long workdays. Stay immersed in your audio experience without interruption for up to 55 hours of continuous use.

Active noise cancellation

The TAT1150 True Wireless feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which effectively blocks out ambient noise for a focused, immersive listening experience. Whether you're in a noisy cafe or on a busy commute, ANC ensures you enjoy clear, undisturbed audio. Stay fully immersed in your music, calls, or podcasts without distractions, making every moment of listening more enjoyable.

13mm drivers

The TAT1150 True Wireless are equipped with powerful 13mm drivers, delivering rich, dynamic sound with deep bass and crisp highs. Whether you're listening to music, podcasts, or taking calls, the large drivers ensure an immersive audio experience with exceptional clarity and detail. Enjoy enhanced sound quality and a premium listening experience with every use.

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