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Discontinued

Hi-Res Audio wireless in-ear headphones

TAPN505BK/00

2

| (1) Review

Always there. No distractions

Stay focused with the wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones that give you up to 14 hours play time. The lightweight neckband makes it easy to keep these headphones close. Up-to-the-minute smart functionality keeps you organized.

See all benefits

Hi-Res Audio wireless ANC neckband

Always there. No distractions

  • 13mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

  • Black

  • Neckband

Google Assistant. Manage your life on the move

Manage your life without taking out your phone: just ask Google Assistant. A simple button-press on the neckband activates the assistant. You can ask it to open your calendar, read notifications from your phone, call or send messages to friends, manage playlists, and much more.

Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

Slender neckband for all-day wearing. Carry pouch

The slender neckband sits comfortably behind your neck.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
1

24/01/2024

India

India

Philips headphones TAPN505BK 13mm drivers

You don't say anything about USB type A? . It's the year 2024 and these headphones don't have USB Type C?!.

Cons

They don't have USB Type-C

This review was made for TAPN505BK Hi-Res Audio wireless in-ear headphones

Date of Use 2022-12-24

This review was made for TAPN505BK Hi-Res Audio wireless in-ear headphones

Date of Use 2022-12-24

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