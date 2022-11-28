2 year warranty
TAN4207BK/94
Comfort for all day
Keep your music close. These wireless headphones allow you to connect in comfort while on the go for all day.
10mm drivers/closed-back
All day comfort
IPX5 water resistant
Enjoy long lasting fun with 20 hours of play time.
Designed for comfort, the lightweight design allows you to wear your headphone for all day.
High-power 10mm drivers are tuned to reproduce clear, crisp sound.
Reviews
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.