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2 year warranty

All series

  • Comfort for all day
  • Comfort for all day

In-ear wireless headphones

TAN4207BK/94

Comfort for all day

Keep your music close. These wireless headphones allow you to connect in comfort while on the go for all day.

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Comfort for all day

  • 10mm drivers/closed-back

  • All day comfort

  • IPX5 water resistant

Long play time with up to 20 hours

Enjoy long lasting fun with 20 hours of play time.

Ergonomic fit for all day wear

Designed for comfort, the lightweight design allows you to wear your headphone for all day.

Rich bass, crisp sound with 10mm driver

High-power 10mm drivers are tuned to reproduce clear, crisp sound.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.