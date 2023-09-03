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Discontinued

2000 seriesNeckband Headphones

TAN2215BK/94

2.2

| (9) Reviews

Designed for flexibility

This IPX4-rated splash-proof neckband with 11 hours of play time is your perfect companion. Magnetic eartips keep them in place when not in use, and the slender, flexible and lightweight neckband ensures durability and comfort.

See all benefits

Every journey. Any weather

Designed for flexibility

  • 9mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

  • Sweat/ water proof

  • Neckband

Soft rubberized neckband for comfort and stability

A soft rubberized neckband design for ultimate convenience and stability.

Premium metal housing offers accurate sound transmission.

Premium metal housing offers accurate sound transmission.

Housed in superior metal, these earphones are shielded from unnecessary vibration for accurate sound transmission, resulting in smooth bass response and clear mid-to-high range tones.

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.2

of 5

9

Reviews

3
2

03/09/2023

India

India

Bass booster

Nice sound and build quality. Good carry case is also provided

Pros

Good bass , a carry case is also provided.

Cons

Controll buttons function could have been better.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series TAN2215BK Neckband Headphones

Date of Use 2022-08-03

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series TAN2215BK Neckband Headphones

Date of Use 2022-08-03

25/01/2021

India

India

Superb Headphones and Classic Packing

Superb Headphones and Packing is soo Good. With this 4 Earpeace Ruber are free Also.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series TAN2215BK Neckband Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series TAN2215BK Neckband Headphones

09/08/2020

India

India

Another great product from philips

The best value for money neckband... sound is surprisingly good with just 9mm driver units....I have used other headphones with bigger drivers and they don't sound good.... bluetooth connection is stable and call quality is excellent....also microphone is good.... overall best value for money...

Pros

Good build quality.... good sound.... excellent bluetooth connection...nice bass...

Cons

Nothing much to say

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series TAN2215BK Neckband Headphones

Date of Use 2020-07-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series TAN2215BK Neckband Headphones

Date of Use 2020-07-09

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