Hi there, Thanks for sharing your comments with us. We're sorry to hear that you didn't have a good experience using our headset. It is indeed essential to have good audio for better lectures. However, there are few things you can do to improve your experience. Some tips include removing the blockage of dirt and wax from your speakers, and earplugs can improve the sound quality of your headphones. There are 5 steps to do this correctly, which we share with you at the following link: https://tv-sound-monitors.philips.com/s/article/In-Ear-headphones-Earpieces-different-volumes?language=en_US Also important to mention, do not immerse ear plugs in water or any other detergent, and to maintain a better sound quality of the headphones, we recommend you to clean the headphones with the above steps for every 3 months usage. If this doesn't improve the volume of the audio and If you have any additional questions, please get in touch via Social Media. We’re available 24/7 on Facebook (@Philips) and Twitter (@PhilipsCare). Don’t worry, if you don’t use Social Media, you can reach out to us via the contact page on our website. Our colleagues will then try their best to help you further. We wish you a new and better experience with your students, and hope to speak to you soon! Best regards,