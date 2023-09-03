2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAN2215BK/94
Designed for flexibility
This IPX4-rated splash-proof neckband with 11 hours of play time is your perfect companion. Magnetic eartips keep them in place when not in use, and the slender, flexible and lightweight neckband ensures durability and comfort.
9mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Sweat/ water proof
Neckband
A soft rubberized neckband design for ultimate convenience and stability.
Housed in superior metal, these earphones are shielded from unnecessary vibration for accurate sound transmission, resulting in smooth bass response and clear mid-to-high range tones.
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
2.2
of 5
9
Reviews
Sandy 9
03/09/2023
India
Bass booster
Nice sound and build quality. Good carry case is also provided
Pros
Good bass , a carry case is also provided.
Cons
Controll buttons function could have been better.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series TAN2215BK Neckband Headphones
Date of Use 2022-08-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series TAN2215BK Neckband Headphones
Date of Use 2022-08-03
Ramavtar Danewa
25/01/2021
India
Superb Headphones and Classic Packing
Superb Headphones and Packing is soo Good. With this 4 Earpeace Ruber are free Also.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series TAN2215BK Neckband Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series TAN2215BK Neckband Headphones
Scorpio007911
09/08/2020
India
Another great product from philips
The best value for money neckband... sound is surprisingly good with just 9mm driver units....I have used other headphones with bigger drivers and they don't sound good.... bluetooth connection is stable and call quality is excellent....also microphone is good.... overall best value for money...
Pros
Good build quality.... good sound.... excellent bluetooth connection...nice bass...
Cons
Nothing much to say
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series TAN2215BK Neckband Headphones
Date of Use 2020-07-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series TAN2215BK Neckband Headphones
Date of Use 2020-07-09