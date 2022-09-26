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2 year warranty

All series

  • Ultra light , Big sound
  • Ultra light , Big sound

Discontinued

In-ear wireless headphones

TAN1207BK/94

Ultra light , Big sound

Free from wires that hold you down. These wireless headphones are so slim and light that you barely feel them in your ears.

See all benefits

Ultra light , Big sound

  • 12.2mm drivers/ closed-back

  • Comfort fit

  • IPX4 water protection

Long play time with up to 15 hours

With 15 hours of play time, you will have enough power to keep your music going all day. A quick 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for 2 hours.

3 interchangeable rubber eartips

Rich bass , Crisp sound with 12.2mm driver

High-power 12.2mm drivers are tuned to reproduce clear, crisp sound.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.