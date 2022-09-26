2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAN1207BK/94
Ultra light , Big sound
Free from wires that hold you down. These wireless headphones are so slim and light that you barely feel them in your ears.
12.2mm drivers/ closed-back
Comfort fit
IPX4 water protection
With 15 hours of play time, you will have enough power to keep your music going all day. A quick 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for 2 hours.
High-power 12.2mm drivers are tuned to reproduce clear, crisp sound.
Reviews
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.