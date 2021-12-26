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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

8000 SeriesWireless headphones

TAH8856BK/97

Sleek style. Great sound.

Turn the everyday into the awesome with these sleek over-ear wireless headphones. Thrilling sound and advanced noise cancellation leave you free to get lost in every playlist and podcast. Need to chat? You get clear calls too.

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Sleek style. Great sound.

  • Noise Canceling Pro

  • Up to 60 hours play time

  • Bluetooth multipoint

Lightweight comfort

Bluetooth multipoint. Connect multiple devices

Watch a movie on your tablet. Take a call from your phone. With Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, you can connect up to two smart devices to these headphones simultaneously-and switch between them as you need.

Clear sound for calls

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.