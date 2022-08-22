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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

In-ear wired headphones

TAE1107BK/94

Dynamic bass

Speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls.

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Play music and talk

Dynamic bass

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit

Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

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