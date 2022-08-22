2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAE1107BK/94
Dynamic bass
Speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit
The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.
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