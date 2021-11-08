2 year warranty
SPA9070/94
Power meets elegance
Whether it’s with movies, music or karaoke, these 70 W tower speakers deliver every subtle nuance with perfection thanks to the optical input. It also comes with a corded mic, so sing your heart out with friends and family.
Bluetooth®
USB
70W
Thanks to the sophisticated speaker technology and the wide sound range performance you will enjoy exceptionally clear sound from the lowest to the highest tones.
With 70 W RMS output power, hear and feel sound as if you were really there.
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