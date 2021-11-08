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2 year warranty

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Tower speaker

SPA9070/94

Power meets elegance

Whether it’s with movies, music or karaoke, these 70 W tower speakers deliver every subtle nuance with perfection thanks to the optical input. It also comes with a corded mic, so sing your heart out with friends and family.

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Power meets elegance

  • Bluetooth®

  • USB

  • 70W

Wide range performance for exceptionally clear sound

Thanks to the sophisticated speaker technology and the wide sound range performance you will enjoy exceptionally clear sound from the lowest to the highest tones.

70 W RMS output power

With 70 W RMS output power, hear and feel sound as if you were really there.

Hassle-free, space saving with 2.0 Channel Stereo

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